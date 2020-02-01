Latest update February 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Straight right’ lands in court for $5,000

Feb 01, 2020 News 0

A court was yesterday told by an accused that he ‘straight right’(cuffed) a man who later went to the police and claimed that he was beaten and robbed of $5,000.
Denzil Todd was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he denied the charge made out against him.
It was alleged that on January 30, 2020 at 111 Miles, Mahdia, Todd robbed Michael Peters of $5,000 cash, and at the time of, during or after the said incident, he used personal violence on the same victim.
The man, who was not represented by an attorney, told the court that he is 22 years old. He mentioned that he is a dredge owner who resides at Moblissa, Linden Highway.
The Police Prosecutor objected to bail based on the serious nature of the offence, the penalty it attracts, the prevalence of such acts in society ,and the fact that the defendant allegedly used several cuffs and punches to relieve the victim of the money.
Furthermore, the prosecutor mentioned that Todd was pointed out to the police and upon being arrested he was searched and the $5,000 in question was found on him along with other monies.
According to Todd, “He [Peters] disrespected me. I was drinking with some friends and he just come rushing up to me so I ‘straight right’ he and he fall down on the ground. Then I just pick up my things and walk out.”
The defendant further indicated that he was outside another bar when the police arrived. “I tried to walk away and they come and surround me. They take away all my things and today nothing they can’t find for me. The money that find on me is mine, because I got my dredge.”
Magistrate McGusty then granted bail in the sum of $50,000. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 3.

More in this category

Sports

Go for Glory cycle ride continues in Suriname today

Go for Glory cycle ride continues in Suriname today

Feb 01, 2020

The Professional Key Shop, Go for Glory Guyana/Suriname cycle group ride, pedaled off from the National Park Thursday Enroute to Corriverton, Berbice for its first leg, and the riders arrived safely...
Read More
RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour 1st Division Team launch “Paying it Forward” Programme

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour 1st Division Team...

Feb 01, 2020

Berbice Basketball Association to pay tribute to Basketball legend Kobe Bryant

Berbice Basketball Association to pay tribute to...

Feb 01, 2020

Let’s Bet Sports onboard with Mocha Village Cup Football

Let’s Bet Sports onboard with Mocha Village Cup...

Feb 01, 2020

Krammer double leads Waramadong male U15 to victory – Waramadong female U15 triumph

Krammer double leads Waramadong male U15 to...

Feb 01, 2020

ICC U-19 World Cup Plate Semi-Final 1 West Indies face-off with South Africa today

ICC U-19 World Cup Plate Semi-Final 1 West Indies...

Feb 01, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019