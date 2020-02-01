‘Straight right’ lands in court for $5,000

Latest update February 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
A court was yesterday told by an accused that he ‘straight right’(cuffed) a man who later went to the police and claimed that he was beaten and robbed of $5,000.
Denzil Todd was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he denied the charge made out against him.
It was alleged that on January 30, 2020 at 111 Miles, Mahdia, Todd robbed Michael Peters of $5,000 cash, and at the time of, during or after the said incident, he used personal violence on the same victim.
The man, who was not represented by an attorney, told the court that he is 22 years old. He mentioned that he is a dredge owner who resides at Moblissa, Linden Highway.
The Police Prosecutor objected to bail based on the serious nature of the offence, the penalty it attracts, the prevalence of such acts in society ,and the fact that the defendant allegedly used several cuffs and punches to relieve the victim of the money.
Furthermore, the prosecutor mentioned that Todd was pointed out to the police and upon being arrested he was searched and the $5,000 in question was found on him along with other monies.
According to Todd, “He [Peters] disrespected me. I was drinking with some friends and he just come rushing up to me so I ‘straight right’ he and he fall down on the ground. Then I just pick up my things and walk out.”
The defendant further indicated that he was outside another bar when the police arrived. “I tried to walk away and they come and surround me. They take away all my things and today nothing they can’t find for me. The money that find on me is mine, because I got my dredge.”
Magistrate McGusty then granted bail in the sum of $50,000. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on February 3.
