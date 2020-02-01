Stop travelling, stop de virus

Everybody talking bout de coronavirus. This virus so bad that all anybody got to do is call de name and people start to get worried.

This thing start in one part of China and it now spread all over de world, except Guyana. Dem boys want to know how that can be when Guyana is de one country that has people coming from all over. People coming from Cuba and Brazil and Dominican Republic.

People coming from China, too, but now de Ministry of Health want to discriminate. Somebody read how Trump want to stop anybody from China visiting he country. He got a big notice at all dem immigration port.

Canada is de same thing. It decide that once a plane coming from China it will divert that plane. Now de only plane that coming out of China is dem wha some farrin countries send in.

Dem boys now telling Guyana to send in a plane to Chine to bring out de two Guyanese students who deh in de heart of de coronavirus. This is serious business. Guyana don’t have no jet suh it gun have to charter some one of dem small plane. Gerry Gouveia or BK already challenging fuh de contract to fly to China and back.

De elections coming and all dem political parties trying to get every possible person to vote. Dem boys see how representatives from dem party does deh at de airport welcoming people, nuff of dem who dem don’t even know.

Dem boys want to know if people thinking that dem plane travelling all over and carrying people from everywhere. Some people probably travel from China and lef de virus in de plane. That is how de thing does spread.

Is de same way AIDS spread. People travel all over de world and share it.

Talk half and tighten up pun travelling.