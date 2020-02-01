RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour 1st Division Team launch “Paying it Forward” Programme

Since 1995, the Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS has mandated its different cricket teams to make a positive difference in the lives of youths, the elderly and less fortunate. Over the last twenty-five years, the teams have hosted thousands of activities/programmes under a series of sub-headings including sports education, culture, charity, religious, social among others.

On Wednesday last, the members of the Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour First Division team launched another programme to add to the long list of activities they host under their sponsorship with the National Milling Company. The programme “Paying it forward” was inspired by popular American Television hostess Ellen DeGeneres, who encourages her worldwide audience to love one another and to make a difference in the world. Under the Paying it forward programme, the team would donate a large percentage of its financial prizes to individuals, churches, NGO’s, sports organisations and schools.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, who encouraged the team to launch the programme, stated that since it’s started in 1990, the RHTYSC has operated with a motto, that the more you give, more blessings would come your way. The RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour over the last two weeks clinched three first division titles as they continue to dominate cricket in the Ancient County. They defeated Tucber Park by 58 runs at the Port Mourant Ground to win the Stag Beer 50 overs title, edged Albion by 5 runs at the No69 Ground to take home the Ivan Madray Memorial 20/20 title, while last Sunday, they won a thriller last over final against Albion at the Port Mourant Ground to capture the Busta Champions of Champions

tournament.

Additionally, Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Sheneta Grimmond and Shemaine Campbelle are currently with either the Guyana or West Indies teams.

The RHTYSC membership, Foster stated strongly believes that faith in their God is responsible for the club’s remarkable success story over the years. The team under the leadership of Eon Hooper and Shawn Pereira handed over fifteen Namilco Food Hampers to residents of their township and made financial contributions to the Guyana Volleyball Federation, Flying Ace Cycling Club and Mr. Govindra Sahadeo, a resident of Port Mourant.

Sahadeo received a financial contribution towards purchasing a plot of land to construct a house for his parents, while Cycling Coach Randolph Roberts collected a donation to purchase trophies for an upcoming Awards Ceremony. The GVF thru its President Levi Nedd benefitted from a donation towards participating in an Inter- Guianas Under-21 Volleyball tournament in French Guiana.

The long time Secretary/ CEO congratulated the cricketers for successfully launching the paying it’s Forward Programme and announced that during the year, over $1M worth of educational materials, bicycles, footwear, cricket gears, clothing, food hamper and financial assistance would be shared out by the cricketers.

Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu, who also serves as team Manager, stated that the team fully understands the need to give back and to make a positive difference in others. He disclosed that Foster is a big fan of the popular Ellen Show and was inspired by her work and as such encourages others to reach out to others. Teams captain Eon Hooper dedicated the triple championship victory to the Management of Namilco, especially Managing Director Bert Sukhai, Finance controller Fitzroy McCloud, Afeeze Khan and Jamie Schwiers.