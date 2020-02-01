Miner remanded for allegedly trying to break into Post Office

Latest update February 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
Linden Flavious, who allegedly tried to break into a Post Office located in Mahdia, was yesterday remanded to prison by a city magistrate.
Flavious pleaded not guilty to the charge which read that on January 30, 2020 at 111 Miles, Mahdia, he attempted to break into the Mahdia Post Office living quarters.
At the time that the charge was read, the 52-year-old defendant of Pepper Hill, 111 Miles, Mahdia, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The police prosecutor objected to bail based on the prevalence of these offences in society and the fact that Flavious was reportedly arrested at the scene of the crime.
Moreover, more objections were based on the fact that upon being arrested, Flavious said he resided at the Post Office living quarters, when in fact only a woman working with the Post Office lives there.
Based on the final objection, the prosecutor said that the defendant posed a flight risk as he gave a different address to the court and if granted bail he would not return for his trial.
The magistrate upheld the submission of the prosecutor and remanded the defendant to prison until February 3, when he will appear before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, for the case to be transferred to the Mahdia Magistrate Court.
Feb 01, 2020The Professional Key Shop, Go for Glory Guyana/Suriname cycle group ride, pedaled off from the National Park Thursday Enroute to Corriverton, Berbice for its first leg, and the riders arrived safely...
Feb 01, 2020
Feb 01, 2020
Feb 01, 2020
Feb 01, 2020
Feb 01, 2020
I have always had a good relationship with GECOM chairman, Justice Claudette Singh. Over the years we would encounter each... more
The oil agreement signed between the Government of Guyana and Exxon Mobil should no longer be renegotiated. The agreement... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The meeting between U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and the Foreign Ministers of seven Caribbean... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / kaieteurnews[email protected]