Miner remanded for allegedly trying to break into Post Office

Linden Flavious, who allegedly tried to break into a Post Office located in Mahdia, was yesterday remanded to prison by a city magistrate.

Flavious pleaded not guilty to the charge which read that on January 30, 2020 at 111 Miles, Mahdia, he attempted to break into the Mahdia Post Office living quarters.

At the time that the charge was read, the 52-year-old defendant of Pepper Hill, 111 Miles, Mahdia, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The police prosecutor objected to bail based on the prevalence of these offences in society and the fact that Flavious was reportedly arrested at the scene of the crime.

Moreover, more objections were based on the fact that upon being arrested, Flavious said he resided at the Post Office living quarters, when in fact only a woman working with the Post Office lives there.

Based on the final objection, the prosecutor said that the defendant posed a flight risk as he gave a different address to the court and if granted bail he would not return for his trial.

The magistrate upheld the submission of the prosecutor and remanded the defendant to prison until February 3, when he will appear before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, for the case to be transferred to the Mahdia Magistrate Court.