Man fined for stealing 315 lbs tamarind – alleged accomplice released on bail

“I don’t know this man, they’re trying to frame me,” 39-year-old Robert Henry shouted from the prisoners’ dock after three break and enter charges were read to him.

Henry, of Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara, along with Ruel Watson, 31, yesterday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

Henry and Watson were jointly charged for three offences. It is alleged that between January 25 and January 27, 2020, at Russell Square, Stabroek, Georgetown, they broke and entered the stall of Davina Goodings and stole a quantity of items, property of Annette Adams, Denise Charles and Davina Goodings.

Henry denied the charges and denied even knowing Watson. Henry said, “I don’t know about anything dem talking about… I don’t even know this man (Watson) hay.” However, Watson said, “I didn’t steal anything; he [Henry] open the stall and tell me to come around and collect it, so I just help out, I didn’t thief.”

It is alleged that Henry and Watson broke and entered the stall of Goodings and stole 315 lbs of tamarind valued $164,000, and an ice cooler valued $70,000.

After Watson admitted to the charges, he said to the court, “Is me and he [Henry] thief de things dem; he [Henry] know me.”

Magistrate Daly then asked Watson what he did with the items that they stole.

He said that he sold the tamarind to a woman, before he turned around and pointed to a woman who was seated in court.

Police prosecutor Goodman made no objection to bail being granted, but asked that conditions be attached.

Magistrate Daly fined Watson $25,000 on each charge or in default he will spend 6 weeks in prison. Henry, meanwhile, was placed on $40,000 bail. The matter was then adjourned to February 3.