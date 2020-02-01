Let’s Bet Sports onboard with Mocha Village Cup Football

The Guyana Lottery Company, through their sports betting brand – Let’s Bet Sports – yesterday January 31, presented $250,000 to the oganisers of the Mocha Village Cup football tournament, which gets on the way tonight at the Mocha Community Centre Ground.

The 20-team tournament is being organised by Ballerz Entertainment, and will see the winners pocketing $200,000, second place $100,000, while the teams finishing third and forth will go home with $50,000 and $25,000 respectively.

At a simple presentation held at the company’s Ogle office, Let’s Bet Sports Brand Ambassador, Rawle Toney presented the groups Public Relations Office, Clayton Reece, with the cheque.

According to Toney, the sponsorship shows Let’s Bet Sports’ commitment to not only giving back to the communities that support them, but more so helping in the development of sports.

Toney pointed out that the Sports Betting brand has been in existence for a year and they have made a solid imprint in Guyana with regards to honouring their corporate social responsibility, by supporting almost every single discipline in the country’s robust sports arena.

Meanwhile, Reece, upon thanking Let’s Bet Sports for their more than timely intervention, said his “organization has been dedicated to youth and community development and the Mocha Village cup in its third edition has been one of those marquee events that help us to stay on track in maintaining our vision and carrying out our ongoing mission.”

“This event began in a time where competitive football was absent and we took it upon ourselves to revamp the competitive spirit by starting our own small goal tournament starting with eight teams and a little cash prize. Fast forward three years later, We have Lets bet sports on board as our main sponsor which is testament to the growth of this event,” Reece lamented.

The tournament will kick off from 19:00hrs with ten matches slated for the opening day. Money Hunters will collide with Upsetters in the night’s first game, while Front Side will take on Young Stars and Front Side will do battle with Young Stars.

Also competing on opening night – Ballers Empire tackle Future Stars, Church Boys will go head-to-head with Old Boys, Nelson Street Warriors battle Big Ballers, Touches and Xtra Mature will lock horns, and 2020 Winners match up against 6 Boss.

In the night’s penultimate game, Lack the Scene faces Wild Ones and in the final match will bring together Hill Side and Family. The tournament will continue on February 5 and 12 with the group matches, while the quarter-finals will be played on February 15, and the semi-finals and finals on February 22.