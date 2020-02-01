Krammer double leads Waramadong male U15 to victory – Waramadong female U15 triumph

Raydon Krammer scored twice to lead host Waramadong male U15 team to a 3-0 win over Imbaimadai U15, while Waramadong female U15 overcame Imbaimadai female U15 1-0 when the teams collided recently in Region seven.

Carrington Isaacs put Waramadong male U15 ahead in the fourth minute when he headed home a pass from Withney King just on the edge of the 18-yard box.

Urged on by the members of the community which included students from DC Caesar Secondary School, both teams created several chances, but failed to finish as the game gained momentum.

However, Krammer stretched Waramadong lead in the 25th minute when he converted from the spot after he was brought down inside the area as the first half ended 2-0.

Imbaimadai increased their pace following the break, however it was Waramadong who went further ahead as Krammer headed home his second in 35th minute.

Imbaimadai continued to attack and created several chances, but were denied by their opponents defence and goalkeeper.

In the female category, Waramadong U15 and Imbaimadai U15 gave the fans much excitement, but couldn’t find the back of the net in the first half despite being presented with several opportunities. However, following the interval, Waramadong won a penalty and Niomi Paul made no mistake from the spot in the 31st minute to hand her team a hard fought victory.

The games were organised by DC Caesar Fox Secondary (Waramadong) as part of their Sport for Development and Culture programme, and was contested for 25 minutes on either half.

Prior to the fixtures, grade eight students of DC Caesar Fox Secondary were involved in a class room session which highlighted bullying in school. This session was conducted by Niel Henrito.

On Sunday next, the programme will focus on stealing and will switch to the U-13 category for the football matches.