Latest update February 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

ICC U-19 World Cup Plate Semi-Final 1 West Indies face-off with South Africa today

Feb 01, 2020 Sports 0

The fifth Place Playoff Semi-Final 1 of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 will be played between West Indies and South Africa at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom from 04:00hrs.

Kelvon Anderson

Ashmead Nedd

While West Indies were beaten by New Zealand by two wickets in the Super League quarterfinal, South Africa were beaten by Bangladesh in their Super League quarter by 104 runs.
Earlier, West Indies topped Group B in the ICC under 19 World Cup 2020 with wins in all their matches. As a result, the team finished with six points.
South Africa ended at the second spot in the Group D points table with two wins and one loss from their three games and finished with four points.
Bryce Parsons has been the most impressive batsman for South Africa and would hope to fire again, while Achille Cloete will be the one to look out for with the ball.
Nyeem Young, Kirk McKenzie and Guyanese Kelvon Anderson will be depended on with the bat, while All-rounder Young and Jayden Seales should spearhead the pace attack with left-arm spinner Guyanese Ashmead Nedd and Trinidadian off spinner Matthew Patrick expected to continue their good work with the ball.

More in this category

Sports

Go for Glory cycle ride continues in Suriname today

Go for Glory cycle ride continues in Suriname today

Feb 01, 2020

The Professional Key Shop, Go for Glory Guyana/Suriname cycle group ride, pedaled off from the National Park Thursday Enroute to Corriverton, Berbice for its first leg, and the riders arrived safely...
Read More
RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour 1st Division Team launch “Paying it Forward” Programme

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour 1st Division Team...

Feb 01, 2020

Berbice Basketball Association to pay tribute to Basketball legend Kobe Bryant

Berbice Basketball Association to pay tribute to...

Feb 01, 2020

Let’s Bet Sports onboard with Mocha Village Cup Football

Let’s Bet Sports onboard with Mocha Village Cup...

Feb 01, 2020

Krammer double leads Waramadong male U15 to victory – Waramadong female U15 triumph

Krammer double leads Waramadong male U15 to...

Feb 01, 2020

ICC U-19 World Cup Plate Semi-Final 1 West Indies face-off with South Africa today

ICC U-19 World Cup Plate Semi-Final 1 West Indies...

Feb 01, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019