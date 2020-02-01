ICC U-19 World Cup Plate Semi-Final 1 West Indies face-off with South Africa today

Latest update February 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
The fifth Place Playoff Semi-Final 1 of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 will be played between West Indies and South Africa at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom from 04:00hrs.
While West Indies were beaten by New Zealand by two wickets in the Super League quarterfinal, South Africa were beaten by Bangladesh in their Super League quarter by 104 runs.
Earlier, West Indies topped Group B in the ICC under 19 World Cup 2020 with wins in all their matches. As a result, the team finished with six points.
South Africa ended at the second spot in the Group D points table with two wins and one loss from their three games and finished with four points.
Bryce Parsons has been the most impressive batsman for South Africa and would hope to fire again, while Achille Cloete will be the one to look out for with the ball.
Nyeem Young, Kirk McKenzie and Guyanese Kelvon Anderson will be depended on with the bat, while All-rounder Young and Jayden Seales should spearhead the pace attack with left-arm spinner Guyanese Ashmead Nedd and Trinidadian off spinner Matthew Patrick expected to continue their good work with the ball.
