Go for Glory cycle ride continues in Suriname today

The Professional Key Shop, Go for Glory Guyana/Suriname cycle group ride, pedaled off from the National Park Thursday Enroute to Corriverton, Berbice for its first leg, and the riders arrived safely on the Corentyne and have crossed over to Nickerie, Suriname (the second leg) where they will commence the third leg today.

Organizer, Quincy Kwame Ridley of the Professional Key Shop, which is situated at 125 Carmichael Street, informed that they reached the Corentyne and moved over to Nickerie in Suriname for the second leg and will continue this morning with the third stage of the non-competitive ride to Suriname’s Capital, Paramaribo.

The first leg covered 115 miles and the second leg from Corriverton to Nickerie in Suriname covered a distance of 80 miles.

The third and final led starts today at Nickerie and proceed to Paramaribo for a distance of 80 miles; a total of 275 miles or 348km. The cyclists are in fine spirits and are enjoying the trek to the neighbouring country.

Those taking part are Paul Choo-Wee-Nam, Khemwell Moses, Adeli Hodge, Paul De Nobrega, Walter Grant-Stuart, Marcus Keiler, Deeraj Gabarran, Alanzo Ambrose and Kwame Ridley.

This event is the first of its kind and is the brainchild of Ridley. He is hoping that this event will help to promote the athletes and had informed that there are three other events slated for 2020 under the Go for Glory brand.

Thanks was expressed to the cyclists, sponsors and clubs which include; Team Evolution, United, Alanis, Coco’s and Continental.

Among the sponsored are: KGM Security, Gomes Mining, Atlantic Marine Mining Supplies, Geo Tech, Smart Click, Asif Auto Import, Taj Mahal Hotel, Smart Click, Ansa McAl, Totness Palace Hotel and Savore Hotel, both of Suriname.