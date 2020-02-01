Latest update February 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Conductor attempts suicide after stabbing wife to neck

Feb 01, 2020

By Shikema Dey

A 24-year-old year old minibus conductor is currently under police guard at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre after he ingested a poisonous substance, mere moments after stabbing his reputed wife to her neck.

Sheria Khalil and Clifton Richmond in happier times.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the compound of the Elim Christian Fellowship Church located at Timehri Public Road, East Bank Demerara, sometime after 9pm.
The injured woman was identified as 22-year-old Bank Teller Sheria Khalil called “Sherry” of Lot 25 Timehri Public Road, East Bank Demerara.
According to information reaching Kaieteur News, Khalil and the suspect, her reputed husband Clifton Richmond called “Steve”, shared a common law relationship and lived together with her parents.
Kaieteur News was informed that Khalil and the suspect had made arrangements to meet up at her place of work – Republic Bank’s Water Street branch – at 7:30pm. However, when he showed up, the woman was nowhere to be found.
Richmond was said to have returned home and waited for her to arrive.
At around 9:15pm, Khalil arrived home, disembarked a bus and her husband went out to the public road to meet her. The two engaged in conversation, but this turned sour and quickly developed into an argument.
Kaieteur News understands that Richmond lifted his reputed wife up and ran with her to the nearby church yard. Shortly after, family members heard her ear-piercing screams and rushed to the location.
They found Khalil lying in a pool of blood, bleeding profusely from a gaping wound to her neck.
The suspect, who was still standing there, allegedly proceeded to ingest a poisonous substance from a bottle, and then jumped into the Demerara River. He was subsequently rescued in an unconscious state.
Both Khalil and Richmond were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, but Khalil was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital to undergo surgery for her injury.
Both are said to be in critical but stable condition,
Police sources disclosed that a knife and a bottle with suspected poison were retrieved at the scene of the crime.
Investigations are still ongoing.

