Cattle rearer riddled with bullets at No. 67 Village backdam …had gone to untie two unbranded cows

Chaos erupted in the Number 67 Village Backdam, Upper Corentyne, Berbice, when three cattle rearers ventured to the location to untie two unbranded cows that were grazing in the area yesterday morning.

One of those men met his demise when he was approached by two individuals on a motorcycle armed with guns. They pumped several bullets to his head and about his body just after he reportedly recognised their faces, while the other two workers hid in the bush.

Dead is 40-year-old Parmanand Lakram alias “Bachan”, a father of four, of Lot 52 Number 68 Village, Berbice. A police source has since informed this publication that one person is presently in custody assisting with investigations, while a modified bus with blood splatter on the left rear tyre and rim, belonging to Lakram, has been impounded at the Springlands Police Station.

Kaieteur News was reliably informed by the source that Lakram, who is known to the police, along with two men who worked with him, ventured to the location yesterday morning with the intention of “bringing two cows from the backdam which we understand are stolen cows”.

The source added that when the men arrived at the location where the cattle were, two persons on motorcycle approached them and began to fire shots at Lakram. During the hail of gunfire, Lakram reportedly recognized his killer before he died since he “called out the person’s name before he was shot”.

“What normally happens is that they take these wild cows (unbranded) and brand them to make them their own. So apparently these men were traced there and when they were about to load the cows in the open back bus, two men pulled up on them and shot at them several times”, the source disclosed.

Lakram’s workers were reportedly in the thick vegetation when they heard the gunshots and saw the lights from the motorcycle. They remained in the bush until the gunshots had ceased, and when they were sure that the attackers had left, they ran towards Lakram who was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, chest and torso “slouched on the bus wheel”.

Meanwhile, at the home of Lakram, relatives’ information differed from

the police. His mother, Kuntee Hulasia, 72, who was in Suriname when she got the message, could not contain her tears as she spoke about the incident and what she was told. She told reporters that she got the message around 8:00 am yesterday that there was a shooting “in the backdam”. She told this publication that her son went to the back-dam with the workers to open pumps.

His brother, Omesh Lakram, 47, a rice and cattle farmer, related that two workmen came to their home and informed his wife that “somebody buss shot pon me buddy at the back deh”. He said he immediately took his bus and went to the location. There he was met by a jeepload of police ranks who immediately took control of the area, preventing him from getting close to his brother’s bullet-riddled body.

“From where me was standing I just see me brother brace back pon de tyre… de bus back wheel, and just blood all over he body”, the dead man’s sibling recalled.

When asked if he was aware of any issues his brother may have had with anyone, he told reporters that they are not troublesome people and his brother was not known to have issues with anyone.

Police are currently probing the matter.