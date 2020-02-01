Brazilian charged for killing Lindener

Latest update February 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
A Brazilian national was yesterday arraigned for murder, after it was alleged that he killed a miner.
Deon Jonas, 23, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the murder charge was read to him. Jonas was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that on October 26, 2019, at Cuyuni River, Essequibo Magisterial District, he murdered Linden resident David Atkinson.
According to reports, on the day in question, Atkinson was at a mining camp when he was attacked by Jonas and another man, who held him at gunpoint, while Jonas was armed with a cutlass. It is alleged that Jonas then demanded that Atkinson hand over a quantity of raw gold.
However, Atkinson refused to comply and that annoyed the defendant who then dealt Atkinson several chops to his body. Atkinson was later found with multiple lacerations and a wound.
Atkinson told the police that Jonas chopped him. While Atkinson was being escorted to the Bartica Hospital, he succumbed.
Principal Magistrate McGusty remanded Jonas to prison until February 13. The matter was transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.
