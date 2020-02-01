Latest update February 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Brazilian charged for killing Lindener

Feb 01, 2020 News 0

A Brazilian national was yesterday arraigned for murder, after it was alleged that he killed a miner.
Deon Jonas, 23, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the murder charge was read to him. Jonas was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that on October 26, 2019, at Cuyuni River, Essequibo Magisterial District, he murdered Linden resident David Atkinson.
According to reports, on the day in question, Atkinson was at a mining camp when he was attacked by Jonas and another man, who held him at gunpoint, while Jonas was armed with a cutlass. It is alleged that Jonas then demanded that Atkinson hand over a quantity of raw gold.
However, Atkinson refused to comply and that annoyed the defendant who then dealt Atkinson several chops to his body. Atkinson was later found with multiple lacerations and a wound.
Atkinson told the police that Jonas chopped him. While Atkinson was being escorted to the Bartica Hospital, he succumbed.
Principal Magistrate McGusty remanded Jonas to prison until February 13. The matter was transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

Go for Glory cycle ride continues in Suriname today

Feb 01, 2020

The Professional Key Shop, Go for Glory Guyana/Suriname cycle group ride, pedaled off from the National Park Thursday Enroute to Corriverton, Berbice for its first leg, and the riders arrived safely...
RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour 1st Division Team launch "Paying it Forward" Programme

Feb 01, 2020

Berbice Basketball Association to pay tribute to Basketball legend Kobe Bryant

Feb 01, 2020

Let's Bet Sports onboard with Mocha Village Cup Football

Feb 01, 2020

Krammer double leads Waramadong male U15 to victory – Waramadong female U15 triumph

Feb 01, 2020

ICC U-19 World Cup Plate Semi-Final 1 West Indies face-off with South Africa today

Feb 01, 2020

