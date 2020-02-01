Berbice Basketball Association to pay tribute to Basketball legend Kobe Bryant

Latest update February 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
The Berbice Basketball Association will be holding a minute’s silence today, 1st February, at the New Amsterdam Basketball Court before the game between Pacesetters and Rose Hall Town Jammers.
The association stated in a release, “We well be holding a special tribute to Kobe Bryant we are asking all past and present basketball players to be there.”
Kobe Bean Bryant was an American professional basketball player. A shooting guard, Bryant entered the National Basketball Association directly from high school, and played his entire 20-season professional career in the league with the Los Angeles Lakers.
