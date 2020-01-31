Tactical Services Unit to help police border communities against migrants

The police Tactical Service Unit (TSU) may very well have an expanded responsibility.

According to President David Granger, that unit will be expected to boost security at the country’s borders where migrants are crossing.

Addressing the Annual Police Officers’ Conference at State House yesterday, President David Granger, said that the TSC will be expected to protect the country’s border ‘frontline’ communities in light of the migrations from regional and neighbouring countries.

“There are now more Venezuelan migrants in the country than there are police officers in the Force. The (police) continue to face criminal threats, particularly from contraband, human, gun and narcotics trafficking mainly in the hinterland.”

He said that the Internal Security Squad will continue to be based at Eve Leary and will be trained to perform its current functions, mainly on the coastland.

“So there will be two squads- a Hinterland Squad and the Coastland Squad.”

Acknowledging the vast terrain and the distribution of the country’s population which presents challenges to effective policing, Granger said that more than 80 percent of the country’s population resides on the coastland, with the remaining 20 percent is scattered in numerous small communities, which are often separated by great distances and often too small to justify a permanent police presence.

“Security threats are becoming complex and more formidable. Transnational threats such as contraband-smuggling, gun-running, human trafficking and narcotics-trafficking present a serious threat to national security.

“Inter-personal violence has been the cause of many crimes and has inflicted a huge human cost on our population.”

According to the President, police reform is vital to the efficiency and efficacy of law enforcement.

He said that the police high command is being strengthened with a full complement of Deputy Commissioners appointed.

“These appointments streamline the Force’s management. They were geared to ensure that the Force was managed more efficiently, to motivate officers and to rebuild public trust in the force’s work.”

The President also lauded the decentralisation of the Police Force. Divisional boundaries have now been aligned with regional administrative boundaries.

The force’s structure and staffing levels across all divisions were reviewed. In 2019, they were implemented to address the expansion from seven to 12 Police Divisions, which are aligned identically to those of the Regional Administrative boundaries.

It was reminded that divisional-based Management Information Units were established and preparations have been made for the introduction of a National Intelligence Model across all divisions.

“Forty-six police stations are now linked to the Integrated Crime Information System. The database of this system is being used to analyse crime-related information. The Forensic and Science Laboratory was upgraded to support the Force’s forensic investigations. It is now capable of conducting Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) testing, at last.”

The Force’s administration is also becoming more automated.

“Police stations, outposts and headquarters will be expected to fully transition to renewable energy sources by the end of the ‘Decade of Development’ in 2029. The Force will be expected to be self-sufficient in energy by the end of that year.”

According to Granger, the Force is being recapitalised. Since 2015, 338 new vehicles – motor cars, motor buses, motor cycles, motor pick-ups, mini-buses and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and other specialised utility vehicles- were added to the Force.

Thirty-four boats, engines and other riverine craft were added to the Marine Branch over the past five years to enhance its marine capability.

“The use of body cameras by ranks, piloted in Division 4 ‘A’, is now being extended to other Divisions. The nine eleven (911) system was revamped to improve timely responsiveness to reports of crime.”

Granger believed that the Force’s 74 police stations, 24 outposts and six checkpoints are inadequate for the territory, population and incidence of transnational crime.

“There have to be changes so no part of the country remains unmanned and no crime remains undetected.”

It is the plan, also, to have the Aviation Unit re-established during the ‘Decade’ to allow the Force to improve its coastal and border surveillance and to respond rapidly to threats in any part of the country whether by day or night.

“The Mounted Branch will be increased to provide greater security for the hinterland communities and the back dams where some unpleasant things occur in mining and coastland communities. Many of these communities are more effectively policed by horseback.”

He said that the Communications Branch will link every police station through a secure communications network. This interconnectivity will allow for inter-divisional cooperation in intercepting and combatting criminal activities.