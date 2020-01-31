RUSAL sacks more workers… Union still unmoved

The RUSAL Bauxite Company has fired an additional 146 workers as tensions between the company and the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB GWU) continues. This brings the total to 288 workers being fired in the last 8 days.

RUSAL had initially laid off of 142 workers due to claims of a shortage of fuel. In retaliation, the Union blocked the Berbice River to hinder the flow of traffic to and from the Company’s mining operations at Kurubuka Mines.

Despite efforts by the Labour Department within the Ministry of Social Protection to resolve the differences, the Union continued to stand its grounds; this led to the company’s action to lay off these additional workers.

The company said the decision is based on the unfavourable circumstances of its operations including the blockage of the Berbice River.

The Union had demanded that the first 146 workers be recalled and that all outstanding issues between itself and the Company are resolved or the River would remain blocked. However, RUSAL insisted that the river is cleared before the initial reinstatement.

With both parties remaining firm in their positions, the additional 146 employees lost their jobs.

GB&GWU Branch President, Ephraim Velloza, informed Kaieteur News that operations on the Camp remain the same and that the workers will not budge from their position unless their demands are met, “even if RUSAL decides to employ new staff.”