Latest update January 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

RUSAL sacks more workers… Union still unmoved

Jan 31, 2020 News 0

The RUSAL Bauxite Company has fired an additional 146 workers as tensions between the company and the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB GWU) continues. This brings the total to 288 workers being fired in the last 8 days.
RUSAL had initially laid off of 142 workers due to claims of a shortage of fuel. In retaliation, the Union blocked the Berbice River to hinder the flow of traffic to and from the Company’s mining operations at Kurubuka Mines.
Despite efforts by the Labour Department within the Ministry of Social Protection to resolve the differences, the Union continued to stand its grounds; this led to the company’s action to lay off these additional workers.
The company said the decision is based on the unfavourable circumstances of its operations including the blockage of the Berbice River.
The Union had demanded that the first 146 workers be recalled and that all outstanding issues between itself and the Company are resolved or the River would remain blocked. However, RUSAL insisted that the river is cleared before the initial reinstatement.
With both parties remaining firm in their positions, the additional 146 employees lost their jobs.
GB&GWU Branch President, Ephraim Velloza, informed Kaieteur News that operations on the Camp remain the same and that the workers will not budge from their position unless their demands are met, “even if RUSAL decides to employ new staff.”

More in this category

Sports

Henry Jr. XI overcome Atkinson XI in rain affected encounter

Henry Jr. XI overcome Atkinson XI in rain affected encounter

Jan 31, 2020

Gladewin Henry Jr. XI overcame Ryan Atkinson XI when the teams collided in a 30-over Undr-17 fixture played recently at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground. Batting first, Atkinson XI managed 184...
Read More
Sergent grabs six to lead Independence ‘A’ to victory

Sergent grabs six to lead Independence ‘A’ to...

Jan 31, 2020

GTTA National Senior Table Tennis C/Ship 2011 Champion Bryan looking to reclaim glory

GTTA National Senior Table Tennis C/Ship 2011...

Jan 31, 2020

Exciting weekend of golfing at LGC as it honors Life Members

Exciting weekend of golfing at LGC as it honors...

Jan 31, 2020

Black Pearl FC recognises contributions of Coach Peter Gulliver

Black Pearl FC recognises contributions of Coach...

Jan 31, 2020

Abrams shatters national 60m Indoor record

Abrams shatters national 60m Indoor record

Jan 31, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019