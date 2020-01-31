Latest update January 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Miner injured while rescuing children from burning home

Forty-two-year old Seon Garraway, of Lot 168 Dandro Hill, Mahdia (Region Eight), is now a patient at the Mahdia Hospital after he sustained burns to his body while rescuing three children from a burning building. The incident occurred on Wednesday around 19:30hrs.
Kaieteur News understands that the children, ages three, seven and eight, were left unattended in a conjoined wooden apartment when the fire started in Garraway’s dwelling.
According to sources, after the fire started in the dining room of Garraway’s apartment, it quickly spread to the next apartment, where the unattended children were at the time watching television.
Garraway hastily entered the other burning residence and rescued the children. During the effort, he sustained burns to his abdomen, hands and thighs.
Fortunately, the children were unhurt.
However, by the time the fire fighters arrived on the scene, the entire one-storey structure was completely destroyed.
According to a police source, the parents of the children and other siblings were at a shop at the time of the fire.
Eight persons are now homeless due to the fiery catastrophe.
The landlord, Winsbort Evans, estimates his losses to be well into the millions. Initial investigation has revealed that the fire was caused by a faulty electric appliance that was left plugged into the power outlet in Mr. Garraway’s home.

