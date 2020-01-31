Henry Jr. XI overcome Atkinson XI in rain affected encounter

Gladewin Henry Jr. XI overcame Ryan Atkinson XI when the teams collided in a 30-over Undr-17 fixture played recently at the Wakenaam

Community Centre ground. Batting first, Atkinson XI managed 184 all out in 30 overs. Ramesh Ramnarine scored 43 while Rickey Persaud made 33 and Devendra Hansraj contributed 30. |

Fourteen- year old left arm chinaman bowler, Henry Jr. picked up four for 26 from six overs, while left arm orthodox spinner Sachin Chulai claimed 3-30 from five overs and Terrence Softleigh 1-24.

Henry Jr. XI reached 100-3 in 14.5 overs when rain prevented further play, to win by a superior run rate. Devon Ramratan made 40 while Kumeshwar Sundin scored 26; Rickey Persaud took 2-21 from four overs. The game was organised by the Wakenaam Cricket Committee.