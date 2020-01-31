Guyana Police Force remains ready to ensure that country remains safe – Top Cop

An 18 percent drop in serious crimes, the increased use of CCTV cameras as an anti-crime tool, and the rehabilitation and construction of police stations were among some of the achievements Commissioner of Police Leslie James highlighted yesterday at the opening of the Annual Police Officers’ Conference, yesterday.

Addressing the gathering, which included President David Granger, Commissioner James said that the

Guyana Police Force has “a rich history of service and protection.”

“And we remain ready to ensure that our country remains safe, secure and strong.”

The Top Cop said the Force continues to implement strategies and systems from its three-year Strategic Management Plan, which will conclude in 2021.

Reflecting on the past year, Commissioner James said that Force’s collective efforts enabled it to improve its operation capacity.

This resulted in a drop in serious crimes by 16.9 percent, which was enabled by the implementation of sting operations, revamping of the 911 systems, and various community outreach programmes.

There was also a 20 percent decrease in road fatalities in 2019, through the Force’s Operation Safe Roads Strategy.

He also noted that the Force, in collaboration with the IDB through the Citizens Security Strengthening Programme, rehabilitated and constructed buildings, “with common minimum standards and with specialist facilities in keeping with international best practices.”

“I am happy to report that the new Mackenzie Police Station and several others have facilities that allow for better witness protection and the confidential handling of witness protection and other sensitive cases.”

The recently realigned police divisions have increased to 12. We have seen significant improvement with our service delivery in that regard.”

“The implementation of CCTV cameras in regional Police Divisions Four And Four B, and some parts of Four C aids our strategies in addressing public security and public safety,” he said.

“We will continue to remain resolute and focused on our ideals, as our mandate is clear. Public security will be maintained through strategies to suppress crime with enhanced protocols and systems pertaining to law and order.”