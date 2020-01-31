Gold miner’s murder… Lawyers fight over committal process for their clients

Yesterday, there was a major back and forth between the magistrate and the lawyers representing the accused persons charged, in relation to the murder of prominent gold miner Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll.

The matter is before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. She said that their committal process will be done in one only if advised otherwise by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

This brought an argument as all the lawyers did not agree on the committal process for their clients. Every accused council except Odessa St Hill’s lawyer, attorney-at-law Latchmie Rahamat, agreed for the process to be done by way of paper committal.

The lawyer is of the opinion that the case should proceed by way of a Preliminary Inquiry (PI). The PI involves witnesses coming into the witness box and relating their evidence to the court while the paper committal is by way in which the magistrate alone will go over the evidence in the case.

She will also go through any concerns from the defence to decide if there is sufficient evidence for the matter to go to trial.

Given the disagreement, the magistrate stated that if on the next occasion that the matter is called and the lawyers have not yet decided on the committal process she will decide.

The magistrate also indicated that she will not even entertain bail applications as all persons are charged in relation to a murder.

To this the lawyers all argued that despite knowing the fact that the magistrate does not have the jurisdiction to grant bail in a murder case, their clients are charged with accessory to murder and it should not be considered under the murder section of the Laws of Guyana.

According to attorney-at-law George Thomas, the persons were charged because of rendering assistance to Shane Morgan. He added that when the individuals had given assistance to the accused, they may have been unaware that he was involved in a murder.

The case was then adjourned to March 17, 2020 for the committal process to commence following a full disclosure of statements in the matter on March 10.

Keith McKenzie, who was captured at a roadblock while escorting Shane Morgan, was the only persons to be granted bail. He was granted bail by the High Court in the sum of $500,000.

This was done under the condition that the accused lodge his passport and report to the police every week pending the outcome of the matter. The other defendants remain on remand until that time.

Four of the defendants were charged with murder while the others, were charged with accessory to murder.

Charged with murder in the course or furtherance of a robbery committed on Deon Stoll, are Shane “Demon” Morgan called ‘Delon Morgan’, Roberto Sankar, Wayne St. Hill and Steve Rollox. The incident took place on October 14, last, at Da Silva Street, Newtown.

Odessa St. Hill, called ‘Baby’, Dr. Alanzo De Santos, Duncan Vanvield, called ‘Blackboy’ and Keith McKenzie, were charged with accessory after the fact.

The brazen attack on Stoll occurred on the morning of October 14, last, shortly after 10:00 hrs in front of El Dorado Trading, a gold dealer.

Security videos showed a Toyota 212, later determined to be a vehicle in which Stoll was seated, pulled into the driveway of El Dorado. Another car following closely behind pulled up and two men, masked, ran out.

They converged on Stoll’s car; one to the passenger side where the businessman was seated and the other to the driver’s side.

The driver was seen getting out the car and wrestling with one of the masked men.

On the other side, Stoll and the other bandit started to shoot at each other. The gunman was seen falling twice while retreating to the getaway car.

Both he and the other bandit abandoned their attempts. The video showed the wounded Stoll clutching his side.

Police later impounded the alleged getaway car at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara. The alleged getaway driver, Steve Rollox, was reportedly arrested while gambling at the Princess Casino, Providence.

The police had issued wanted bulletins for Lennox Estwick, 23, from Linden and Morgan. Morgan was captured at a roadblock along with McKenzie at Cove and John, East Coast of Demerara. He was believed to have been making a dash for neighbouring Suriname.