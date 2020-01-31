Four female Cubans fined for overstaying

Latest update January 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
Four female Cuban nationals were on Wednesday fined after they admitted that they overstayed the period that they were permitted to stay in Guyana.
The defendants, Daunix DeLeon, Lucely Vizeario, Anny Perez and Karina Perez, all appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
With the aid of a Spanish interpreter, the court was able to communicate with the defendants.
DeLeon, Vizeario, Anny and Karina pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated that between March 17, 2018 and January 24, 2020, at Georgetown, they failed to comply with conditions subject to which any permit has been granted.
Having been permitted to stay in Guyana for a period of time, they overstayed the period.
When the Magistrate asked the defendants if they had any explanation for overstaying in the country, the defendants said, “No. The only thing we want is our passports.”
Principal Magistrate McGusty then fined the defendants $30,000, each for the offence or in default, they will spend six weeks in prison.
