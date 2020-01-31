Latest update January 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Four female Cubans fined for overstaying

Jan 31, 2020 News 0

Four female Cuban nationals were on Wednesday fined after they admitted that they overstayed the period that they were permitted to stay in Guyana.
The defendants, Daunix DeLeon, Lucely Vizeario, Anny Perez and Karina Perez, all appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
With the aid of a Spanish interpreter, the court was able to communicate with the defendants.
DeLeon, Vizeario, Anny and Karina pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated that between March 17, 2018 and January 24, 2020, at Georgetown, they failed to comply with conditions subject to which any permit has been granted.
Having been permitted to stay in Guyana for a period of time, they overstayed the period.
When the Magistrate asked the defendants if they had any explanation for overstaying in the country, the defendants said, “No. The only thing we want is our passports.”
Principal Magistrate McGusty then fined the defendants $30,000, each for the offence or in default, they will spend six weeks in prison.

More in this category

Sports

Henry Jr. XI overcome Atkinson XI in rain affected encounter

Henry Jr. XI overcome Atkinson XI in rain affected encounter

Jan 31, 2020

Gladewin Henry Jr. XI overcame Ryan Atkinson XI when the teams collided in a 30-over Undr-17 fixture played recently at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground. Batting first, Atkinson XI managed 184...
Read More
Sergent grabs six to lead Independence ‘A’ to victory

Sergent grabs six to lead Independence ‘A’ to...

Jan 31, 2020

GTTA National Senior Table Tennis C/Ship 2011 Champion Bryan looking to reclaim glory

GTTA National Senior Table Tennis C/Ship 2011...

Jan 31, 2020

Exciting weekend of golfing at LGC as it honors Life Members

Exciting weekend of golfing at LGC as it honors...

Jan 31, 2020

Black Pearl FC recognises contributions of Coach Peter Gulliver

Black Pearl FC recognises contributions of Coach...

Jan 31, 2020

Abrams shatters national 60m Indoor record

Abrams shatters national 60m Indoor record

Jan 31, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019