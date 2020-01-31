Latest update January 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon busy kakking all o’ we

Jan 31, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Everybody know when you starting a project, you got to watch de contractor you intend to hire. De first thing anybody got to do is get an estimate fuh de project.
If you building a house, you got to tell de contractor what size and he gon give you an estimate.
Dem boys she, you get a contractor who hand you a $15 million estimate to build de house. You tell him alright but let you get anodda estimate from somebody else.
As soon as de contractor hear you going to get a quote from anodda person, de man tell you, “Hold! Hold! I think I could do it fuh $10 million.”
Again you tell him, you still want a second opinion. Then he tun and tell you, “Alright. But I can still do something better than dat $10million, man.”
Anybody wid li’l commonsense who see dat drop from $15 million to $10 million, and hear de man seh he can do better than dat $10 million, know dem dealing wid a kak man.
If he ketch you blind, stupid and dotish, you end up going home without pants and underwear.
Dat is de exact story wid Exxon and Guyana. Exxon started by telling how Lisa 1 gon cost US$4.4 Billion.
Dem hear all Guyana grumbling about dat figure. When Guyana seh dem got to check around, dat is when Exxon seh, “Okay, Okay. Is not US$4.4 billion; is US$3.5 billion.”
When dem hear dem boys still not satisfied and how dem gon want see de books, dem she, “Dat is not de final thing!”
Dem boys want de politicians to know, especially Carl, if dis is de first production well and dem doing dis, imagine wha gon happen with de oddas.
Already Exxon seh Lisa 2 gon cost US$6 billion. Lisa 3 gon cost anodda US$6 billion. Dem boys know dat if Guyana don’t open dem eyes, all of we gon end up in open fields, naked.
De boys ain’t saying nutten more.
Talk half and leave de rest to Granger and Jagdeo.

More in this category

Sports

Henry Jr. XI overcome Atkinson XI in rain affected encounter

Henry Jr. XI overcome Atkinson XI in rain affected encounter

Jan 31, 2020

Gladewin Henry Jr. XI overcame Ryan Atkinson XI when the teams collided in a 30-over Undr-17 fixture played recently at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground. Batting first, Atkinson XI managed 184...
Read More
Sergent grabs six to lead Independence ‘A’ to victory

Sergent grabs six to lead Independence ‘A’ to...

Jan 31, 2020

GTTA National Senior Table Tennis C/Ship 2011 Champion Bryan looking to reclaim glory

GTTA National Senior Table Tennis C/Ship 2011...

Jan 31, 2020

Exciting weekend of golfing at LGC as it honors Life Members

Exciting weekend of golfing at LGC as it honors...

Jan 31, 2020

Black Pearl FC recognises contributions of Coach Peter Gulliver

Black Pearl FC recognises contributions of Coach...

Jan 31, 2020

Abrams shatters national 60m Indoor record

Abrams shatters national 60m Indoor record

Jan 31, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019