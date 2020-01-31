Exxon busy kakking all o’ we

Everybody know when you starting a project, you got to watch de contractor you intend to hire. De first thing anybody got to do is get an estimate fuh de project.

If you building a house, you got to tell de contractor what size and he gon give you an estimate.

Dem boys she, you get a contractor who hand you a $15 million estimate to build de house. You tell him alright but let you get anodda estimate from somebody else.

As soon as de contractor hear you going to get a quote from anodda person, de man tell you, “Hold! Hold! I think I could do it fuh $10 million.”

Again you tell him, you still want a second opinion. Then he tun and tell you, “Alright. But I can still do something better than dat $10million, man.”

Anybody wid li’l commonsense who see dat drop from $15 million to $10 million, and hear de man seh he can do better than dat $10 million, know dem dealing wid a kak man.

If he ketch you blind, stupid and dotish, you end up going home without pants and underwear.

Dat is de exact story wid Exxon and Guyana. Exxon started by telling how Lisa 1 gon cost US$4.4 Billion.

Dem hear all Guyana grumbling about dat figure. When Guyana seh dem got to check around, dat is when Exxon seh, “Okay, Okay. Is not US$4.4 billion; is US$3.5 billion.”

When dem hear dem boys still not satisfied and how dem gon want see de books, dem she, “Dat is not de final thing!”

Dem boys want de politicians to know, especially Carl, if dis is de first production well and dem doing dis, imagine wha gon happen with de oddas.

Already Exxon seh Lisa 2 gon cost US$6 billion. Lisa 3 gon cost anodda US$6 billion. Dem boys know dat if Guyana don’t open dem eyes, all of we gon end up in open fields, naked.

De boys ain’t saying nutten more.

Talk half and leave de rest to Granger and Jagdeo.