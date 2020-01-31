DPP recommends separate trials for ‘court tout’s’ killers

According to the Prosecutor for the case involving the murder of a ‘court tout’, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), has recommended that the two persons charged for the murder should have their Preliminary Inquiry (PI) done separately.

Leon Patterson, an 18-year-old fruit vendor of 27 ‘B’ Field Sophia, and Terrence Pitt, 26 years old from Third Street, Timehri, East Bank Demerara are on remand for the murder. They are before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The prosecutor told the court that following the advice of the DPP, they would like to conduct the PI separately, one for each accused.

However, the magistrate instructed him to send the file back to the DPP as she stated that if the evidence is the same, she does not see why there should be two PIs.

The men were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on October 5, 2019 at Hummingbird Street, Festival City, they murdered Darrell Breedy during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Kaieteur News had reported that the 53-year-old victim of 2037 Hummingbird Street, Festival City, North Ruimveldt, met his demise around 03:30hrs on the day in question. This was after he tried to scare off some armed men who had gained entry into his home through a window at the bottom flat of the building.

According to sources, Darrell, who worked at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, was asleep in his home that he shared with his wife, children and mother-in-law when he heard a noise in the bottom flat of the two-storey building.

Upon investigation, Breedy saw two masked men searching his property and a scuffle ensued between the armed men and Breedy.

It was during the scuffle that one of the bandits shot Darrell in the abdomen. The bandits then carted off a 32-inch flat screen television and $11,000 in cash.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, the dead man’s son, Keron King, stated that he was in his bedroom when he heard glass breaking downstairs. Upon reaching the hall in the bottom flat, he heard his father arguing with someone.

This, he said, was followed by a loud explosion and complete silence. He later found his father on the ground in a pool of blood.