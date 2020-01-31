Don’t fall prey to house lot promises during election season – CH&PA

The Central Housing and Planning Authority, (CH&PA) is warning the public to be mindful of persons who are capitalising on the election season to create public mischief and spread misinformation.

In an effort to better serve the people, the Head of CH&PA, Lelon Saul, noted that the agency is attempting to safeguard citizens from possible fraud by elements of society who are offering lands they do not own; the agency has taken several steps to eliminate the careless circulation of inaccurate information in the season.

In to curb the incidences of fraud, the CH&PA Head in a statement stressed that any public engagements, that is to say public meetings, outreach sessions, consultations meetings or land distribution exercises will be communicated through official channels.

“This information can take the form of adverts on radio stations, television stations, the agency’s official Facebook page and national newspapers,” Saul said.

He said that the CH&PA is the premier organisation tasked with providing cohesive, sustainable and empowered communities, that is to say; to provide safe living spaces, by means of the distribution of house lots, or housing solution would like to make an appeal to all Guyanese.

“First, we would like to remind you, that while we are working assiduously to meet the demands of housing our nation’s people, this can only be done in a systematic way to ensure all are served.”

He urged all Guyanese not to fall prey to misinformation and possible scenarios of fraud by persons who are not employed by the agency or authorised to act of our behalf.

The CH&PA Head added that squatting is illegal and has the potential to impede future developments.