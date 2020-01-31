Diplomatic photo:

Latest update January 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
The Members of the Diplomatic Corps were yesterday presented with I LOVE GUYANA bags, hats and jerseys from Impressions Inc. The presentation was done at a Kingston landmark erected outside Umana Yana.
The Kingston landmark, since being built a few months ago, has become a popular photographed site in Guyana.
Jan 31, 2020Gladewin Henry Jr. XI overcame Ryan Atkinson XI when the teams collided in a 30-over Undr-17 fixture played recently at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground. Batting first, Atkinson XI managed 184...
Jan 31, 2020
Jan 31, 2020
Jan 31, 2020
Jan 31, 2020
Jan 31, 2020
The APNU+AFC has scheduled 16 rallies for the March elections. Six of those gatherings have been staged at the following... more
Guyanese have to understand, clearly, a couple of facts. First when the oil companies speak about billions for the field... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The meeting between U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and the Foreign Ministers of seven Caribbean... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]