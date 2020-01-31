Construction worker charged for allegedly stealing ladder, cash

Latest update January 31st, 2020 12:59 AM
Fifty-three-year-old Paul McAdams, a construction worker of 7 ‘D’ Field Sophia, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, to answer to breaking and entering and a simple larceny charges.
McAdams pleaded not guilty to the charges after they were read to him. The first charge alleges that between August 5, 2019 and August 23, 2019, at 3773 Iguana Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he broke into the dwelling house of Jennaiya Cummings and stole one metal ladder valued at $50,000.
The latter charge stated that between August 5, 2019 and August 23, 2019, at 3773 Iguana Street North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he stole $53,000 in cash, property of Jennaiya Cummings.
Unrepresented McAdams told the court that he is a father of 13. He said that he never broke into Cummings’s home. In fact, he was given consent to go in the house by Cummings herself.
Police prosecutor Delon Sullivan made no objection to bail being granted. The defendant was then placed on $80,000, bail and the matter was adjourned to February 12, 2020.
