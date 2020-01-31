Latest update January 31st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Construction worker charged for allegedly stealing ladder, cash

Jan 31, 2020 News 0

Fifty-three-year-old Paul McAdams, a construction worker of 7 ‘D’ Field Sophia, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, to answer to breaking and entering and a simple larceny charges.
McAdams pleaded not guilty to the charges after they were read to him. The first charge alleges that between August 5, 2019 and August 23, 2019, at 3773 Iguana Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he broke into the dwelling house of Jennaiya Cummings and stole one metal ladder valued at $50,000.
The latter charge stated that between August 5, 2019 and August 23, 2019, at 3773 Iguana Street North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he stole $53,000 in cash, property of Jennaiya Cummings.
Unrepresented McAdams told the court that he is a father of 13. He said that he never broke into Cummings’s home. In fact, he was given consent to go in the house by Cummings herself.
Police prosecutor Delon Sullivan made no objection to bail being granted. The defendant was then placed on $80,000, bail and the matter was adjourned to February 12, 2020.

More in this category

Sports

Henry Jr. XI overcome Atkinson XI in rain affected encounter

Henry Jr. XI overcome Atkinson XI in rain affected encounter

Jan 31, 2020

Gladewin Henry Jr. XI overcame Ryan Atkinson XI when the teams collided in a 30-over Undr-17 fixture played recently at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground. Batting first, Atkinson XI managed 184...
Read More
Sergent grabs six to lead Independence ‘A’ to victory

Sergent grabs six to lead Independence ‘A’ to...

Jan 31, 2020

GTTA National Senior Table Tennis C/Ship 2011 Champion Bryan looking to reclaim glory

GTTA National Senior Table Tennis C/Ship 2011...

Jan 31, 2020

Exciting weekend of golfing at LGC as it honors Life Members

Exciting weekend of golfing at LGC as it honors...

Jan 31, 2020

Black Pearl FC recognises contributions of Coach Peter Gulliver

Black Pearl FC recognises contributions of Coach...

Jan 31, 2020

Abrams shatters national 60m Indoor record

Abrams shatters national 60m Indoor record

Jan 31, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019