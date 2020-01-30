Two suspects in fake assault rifle find remanded for Vriesland robbery

Latest update January 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Two of the suspects that were held for a spate of robberies on the West Bank and West Coast of Demerara were remanded yesterday in connection with one of the attacks.
Gavin Douglas, 24, of Lot 23 La Grange, West Bank Demerara and Jermaine Williams, 32, of Farm, East Bank Essequibo, were charged with robbery under arms committed on Zureen Rasack, and Roopnarine Singh at Vriesland, West Bank Demerara.
They appeared in the Wales Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Ali Seepaul, who ordered them to return to court on February 19.
Douglas, Williams and a third man were arrested earlier this week. Police had said that they are also suspects in two other recent robberies at Papi Restaurant and Bar, located at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, and at a Parika, Essequibo location.
In the Vreed-en-Hoop robbery, four masked and armed men carted off over $1.8M in cash, gold jewellery and electronics.
Police said that footage gleaned from security cameras at the places that were robbed showed the bandits brandishing what appeared to be an assault rifle.
The ‘assault rifle’ turned out to be a replica, which a sniffer dog reportedly located in a La Grange backyard on Tuesday.
