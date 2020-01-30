Teen dies while preparing for school

Latest update January 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
A Mahaica, East Coast Demerara teen reportedly collapsed and died Tuesday morning while preparing for school.
Relatives have identified the victim as 15-year-old Triston Assaye, a fourth form student of Bygeval Secondary School.
A post mortem, which was done on the same day, showed that the teen died as a result of a ruptured artery in his brain.
Kaieteur News understands that while putting on his school attire, the teen complained to his mother about not feeling well. His mother then advised him to go seek medical attention before heading to school, but things did not go as planned.
When contacted the teen’s mother was very emotional and was unable to provide any information. However, the teen’s aunt, Sandra Henry, stated that while exiting the house to go to school, Assaye suddenly fainted. He was subsequently picked up and taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he fainted several other times.
Triston Assaye, who was recognized as a very athletic individual, leaves to mourn his parents and younger brother.
Jan 30, 2020The cricket development department of the Guyana Cricket Board, in pursuit of immediately answering the dire call for development of Cricket in Upper Demerara, has donated a large quantity of playing...
Jan 30, 2020
Jan 30, 2020
Jan 30, 2020
Jan 30, 2020
Jan 30, 2020
Inherent in media work, is a prodigious curiosity about people and places. The media practitioner is zealously driven to... more
What is the matter with Jan Mangal, the former Petroleum Adviser to President David Granger? Jan Mangal has asked the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The meeting between U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and the Foreign Ministers of seven Caribbean... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]