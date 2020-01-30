Teen dies while preparing for school

A Mahaica, East Coast Demerara teen reportedly collapsed and died Tuesday morning while preparing for school.

Relatives have identified the victim as 15-year-old Triston Assaye, a fourth form student of Bygeval Secondary School.

A post mortem, which was done on the same day, showed that the teen died as a result of a ruptured artery in his brain.

Kaieteur News understands that while putting on his school attire, the teen complained to his mother about not feeling well. His mother then advised him to go seek medical attention before heading to school, but things did not go as planned.

When contacted the teen’s mother was very emotional and was unable to provide any information. However, the teen’s aunt, Sandra Henry, stated that while exiting the house to go to school, Assaye suddenly fainted. He was subsequently picked up and taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he fainted several other times.

Triston Assaye, who was recognized as a very athletic individual, leaves to mourn his parents and younger brother.