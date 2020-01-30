RUSAL to reinstate laid-off workers “if Berbice River unblocked”

– Union stands ground on demands

As tensions between RUSAL and the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GBGWU) continue, the Labour Department within the Ministry of Social Protection has engaged both parties in separate meetings in hopes of resolving the differences.

According to a press release from the Ministry, the Company signaled to the Union and the Ministry its intention to reinstate the laid off workers once the river was unblocked.

However, the Union demanded that the workers be recalled and that two other issues – an industrial accident, and wages and salaries negotiations – be comprehensively addressed and resolved. The Union emphasised that unless all outstanding issues between itself and the Company were resolved the River would remain blocked.

The tension among the parties is as a result of RUSAL laying off 142 workers due to claims of a shortage of fuel. In retaliation, the Union blocked the Berbice River to hinder the flow of traffic to and from the Company’s mining operations at Kurubuka Mines.

The release added that “the Labour Department took the position that the workers were improperly laid off by the Company and should therefore be recalled immediately. At the same time, the Labour Department advised the Union that it was illegal to block the river and should therefore take steps to unblock it. The Department also submitted that the laying off of the workers was separate and apart from all other issues, but all would be addressed in phases, with the recall of the workers being of paramount importance.”

Additionally, the department is considering a meeting with the Parties to determine the way forward with outstanding negotiations for a new Collective Labour Agreement (CLA), of which wages and salaries is a component.

However, the union also sent out a press release noting that “today marks day seven since 142 workers were laid off by the BCGI, in contravention of the Termination of Employment and Severance Pay Act, marking the most recent in a series of violations committed on the workers, which the Government of Guyana is yet to facilitate the process to bring about resolution. The Guyana Bauxite & General Workers Union (GB&GW) was reliably advised that the company is in the process of instructing workers who were illegally layoff to report for duty within 72 hours failing which they shall be dismissed, communicating once again flagrant contempt for our laws, the sovereignty of this nation.”

It further added that GB&GWU is aware that the steps taken by the Department of Labour to resolve conflicts are “not hinged on the individuals involved nor their personalities and there are clear lawful guidelines determining how to proceed with conflict resolution.”

The Union is also pushing to ensure that two employees who suffered from electrical shocks while in the course of duty receive adequate compensation. The release pointed out that the two men “were left to fend their way to the Kwakwani hospital where they were subsequently admitted and were not paid for the time they were hospitalised and off the job. They must be compensated accordingly.”

Speaking to Kaieteur News, GB&GWU Branch President, Ephraim Velloza maintained that the Union will not change its position until its demands are met.