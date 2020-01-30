Man accused of raping girl, 12, granted bail

Latest update January 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Forty-nine year-old Orlando Fraser, who is alleged to have raped a 12-year-old girl in June last year, was yesterday granted bail, when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the matter was heard in camera.
Information reaching this publication indicated that the charge alleged that on June 10, 2019 at Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown, Fraser had sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 16.
The accused was represented by attorney-at-law Bernard Da Silva who made a successful application for bail.
Chief Magistrate McLennan granted bail in the sum of $270,000. She adjourned the hearing to February 3, when the prosecution is expected to file statements and make a disclosure of evidence.
Further information received indicated that the accused is known to the alleged victim and her family members. On the day in question, Fraser reportedly picked the child up from school to take her home. However, he allegedly took the girl to his home instead where the act was allegedly committed.
The girl later related what transpired to her school teacher, who in turn reported to incident to the Child Care and Protection Agency. Following investigations by the police, Fraser was arrested and charged.
