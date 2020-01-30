Jury acquits man accused of engaging in sexual activity with girl, 6

Latest update January 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
A jury yesterday returned a unanimous not guilty verdict in the case of 49-year-old Sean Bacchus vs the State. Bacchus was indicted for one count of engaging in sexual activity with a six-year-old girl at a location on the East Bank of Demerara on July 27, 2018.
Based on previous reports, the young girl was left in Bacchus’s care when he allegedly violated her. The girl complained to her mother and a report was made to the police. Bacchus was arrested and charged for the offence.
Following a trial before Justice Jo Ann Barlow, a jury was sent for deliberation on a verdict. About two hours later, the jury foreman announced that the panel had come to a unanimous verdict of not guilty.
Bacchus had been on remand pending trial. At the announcement of the verdict, Bacchus, who was holding the Holy Bible, appeared relieved. As soon as he exited the courtroom, he was greeted with a warm hug and kiss by a loved one. In lending a word of advice to Bacchus, Justice Barlow told him everyone, including him, has a role to play in the fight against the rise in sexual offences.
The Judge advised him to see his freedom as an opportunity to teach others. She further advised him to stay away from the young woman, given the nature of the offence he was once accused of.
