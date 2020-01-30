Guyana ready for Category 1 status, but independent airline must apply

– ICAO audit places Guyana 4th in region for safety

International regulators have given Guyana thumbs up during a recent safety audit.

The way is now paved for Guyana to apply to the US authorities for an airline to become flag carrier and be based in Guyana, and fly directly to that North America country.

That Category 1 rating would be a coveted one, with officials of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) insisting Tuesday that major hurdles have been cleared in upgrading systems in Guyana to comply with international requirements.

Director-General of the authority, Lt. Colonel Egbert Field, leading a team of his experts, briefed media on what he said is a major development and one that Guyana should be proud of.

“Guyana made significant progress in its compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs), moving from 65.22% in 2016 to 76.96% in 2020, an increase of 11.77%.”

Equally important, he disclosed, in the area of aviation safety, is that Guyana does not have any significant safety concern.

“With this result, Guyana now cements its position as No. 4 in the CARICOM region for effective implementation of ICAO SARPs, and well above the global standard of 65%.”

The aviation chief said that the findings were revealed after a recent ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) audit was conducted by a team of auditors from organisation, during the period January 14 – 21, 2020.

Usually, the ICAO would schedule an audit or ICVM for its 193 member states under the ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) Continuous Monitoring Approach (CMA) system. However, in this instance, the GCAA requested the ICVM from ICAO.

This is clear testimony to the “assiduous and voluminous work” done by the staff of the authority, Field said.

“Under the ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) Continuous Monitoring Approach (CMA), the audit assessed seven critical elements (CEs), including primary Aviation Legislation and Civil Aviation Regulations (LEG); Civil Aviation Organization (ORG); Personnel Licensing and Training (PEL); Aircraft Operations (OPS); Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation (AIG); Air Navigation Services (ANS); and Aerodromes and Ground Aids (AGA).”

He explained that the Effective Implementation is a common metric used when referring to a state’s safety oversight systems.

During a post-audit brief, the ICAO Audit Team revealed that the GCAA is on the right path and only needs to continue; that the Civil Aviation Act 2018 is one of the best act seen in the North and Central American Region and can be used as a model by other states, and that the staff of the GCAA are passionate about their work and this can only help in the growth of the Authority.

The audit team would have visited the airports and other areas.

The audit team also found that Guyana has one of the best Air Navigation Services (ANS) Inspectorates in the world and the best in the Caribbean Region, Field said proudly.

“The accomplishments and progress came as a result of the dedicated work by staff working beyond normal working hours and on weekends with the National State Safety Programme Coordinator, Col (Ret’d) Cargile Kyte, who is also the GCAA’s Safety Management System Coordinator.”

He disclosed that the new results make Guyana’s case and readiness for United States Federal Aviation Administration (US FAA) Category One Status more attainable. For improvement in its compliance level in 2016, Guyana was awarded the Council President Certificate by ICAO in 2017.”

The Category One status would be important as direct flights cannot originate from Guyana.

Rather, airlines like Fly Jamaica and Caribbean Airlines have to make stops before coming here. This has been adding to costs.

Operators like American Airlines, which started months ago, and Eastern Airlines and Jet Blue which are coming soon, can fly directly to and from Guyana as they originate from the US.

According to Field, GCAA has been investing heavily in updated regulations and training and licensing for its staffers.

GCAA is charged with ensuring the skies in Guyana are safe and that it inspects and certifies operators.

Guyana lost the Category One status since the early 2000s.