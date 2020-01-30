Fire destroys section of GPHC Psychiatric Ward – Allegedly started by mentally-ill patient

By Shikema Dey

A major disaster was yesterday averted at the Psychiatric Ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital after fire fighters managed to contain a blaze that was said to have been started by a mentally-ill patient.

According to reports, the fire started at around 09:15h in the female holding area of the Psychiatric ward.

Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Mr. George Lewis explained to the media that the damage would have been detrimental, if it were not for the swift actions of the nurses to quell the flames.

“Initial response would have seen members of staff utilizing the fire extinguishers and other firefighting equipment that we have on site to tackle the fire…the fire service was summoned and they arrived promptly and assisted in outing the fire, preventing further damage from being done to the building.”

According to the CEO, approximately 48 patients were in the holding area, along with other doctors and nurses at the time, and they were immediately evacuated and sustained no injuries.

Mr. Lewis explained to the media that no structural damage was sustained, but the entire area was destroyed.

“Its minor damage in terms of beds and equipment and stuff that we would have had, but no structural damage was done to the ward.”

The CEO noted that the displaced patients will be relocated temporarily to the male medical ward located in the upper flat, until the damaged female ward is fixed.

Meanwhile, Divisional Fire Officer, Mr. Gregory Wickham explained that five fire tenders responded to the distress call. According to him, due to the safety measures put in place by the hospital, they were able to control the fire within minutes.

“I have to thank the staff at the hospital that used the training that the fire service would have given to them over the years to help contain the damage by the fire…they were able to minimize the damage even before we got here, and that’s why it is important to ensure that you have firefighting equipment at your hand reach to prevent losses.”

Investigations are still ongoing.