Ex-employees charged for stealing over $7M from Royal Castle

Two women were yesterday taken before the court after they were charged for stealing cash totalling more than seven million, from Royal Castle Inc.

Thirty-four-year-old Latisha Warding of East Coast Demerara, and Dacia McFoy, 38, of South Ruimveldt, both appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to the individual charges.

Warding pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that between September 23, 2018, and September 27, 2018, at Hinck Street, Georgetown, she stole $142,220, property of Royal Castle Inc. She also denied a second charge which alleges that between January 2, 2019 and March 4, 2019, at the same location she stole $1,666,148, property of Royal Castle Inc.

The woman is being represented by Attorney-at-law Darren Wade. The lawyer told the court that his client had cooperated with the police. He then made an application for her to be released on a reasonable amount of bail.

Police prosecutor Delon Sullivan made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant, but asked that conditions be attached.

Magistrate McGusty granted Warding bail in the sum of $200,000, with the condition that she report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, every Friday until the completion of the matter.

McFoy was slapped with three charges and after they were read to her, she denied the allegation.

The first charge stated that between June 2, 2018 and December 31, 2018, at South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, she stole $3,343,020 property of Royal Castle Inc. The second charge stated that between January 4, 2019 and January 27, 2019, at South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, she stole $281,401, property of Royal Castle Inc.

The third charge alleges that between January 31, 2019 and March 3, 2019, at Sheriff Street Georgetown, she stole $1,692,009 property of Royal Castle Inc.

McFoy is also being represented by Attorney Wade.

Prosecutor Sullivan again made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant, but asked that she also be made to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters every Friday until the completion of the matter.

The defendant was then placed on $250,000, bail, and both matters were adjourned to February 26.