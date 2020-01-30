E-Networks’ West Dem. branch robbed by ‘customers’

Three young women are left traumatized after two gun-toting bandits who posed as customers stormed their place of employment on Tuesday in broad daylight and made good their escape with cash and cellphones.

According to reports, the men ventured to the E-Networks branch located at lot 15 ‘A’ Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, and held the women at gunpoint while demanding cash and valuables.

Kaieteur News was informed that at around 12 noon on Tuesday, two men entered the business place, one holding a cardboard box, both appearing to be costumers.

Thinking nothing was out of the ordinary, the young ladies were not alarmed until one of the suspects placed the cardboard box on the counter and pulled out a handgun, instructing them not to move.

“‘No one move or scream’, that’s what they told us.”’

One of the armed men then proceeded to point his weapon to an unidentified customer in the store and held her at gunpoint while his partner proceeded to the counter and relieved the employees of their valuables.

After robbing the establishment, the men then escaped in a silver grey Toyota Premio with registration number PVV 8820.

The men carted off $176,000 in cash, property of E-Networks; one Samsung S8 cell phone valued $217,000; one Samsung A2 cell phone valued $50,000 and $74,000 in cash from the persons in the store.

Divisional Commander, Superintendent Simon Mc Bean told Kaieteur News that no suspects have been arrested so far, as investigations into the robbery continue.