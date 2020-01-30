Dialysis centre commissioned in Region Six

A new $6.3Million Regional Dialysis Centre was officially commissioned on Saturday in Berbice at the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital.

The centre, which is equipped with eight dialysis machines and trained staff, has been operational since the start of the year and to date, 38 patients have accessed its services free of cost.

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence explained that the establishment of the dialysis centre was the result of an agreement the Ministry reached with the Doobay Medical Centre to provide free dialysis services in Berbice.

She noted the financial impact this will have on patients in the region.

“One patient accessing dialysis outside the region would expend about $360,000 a month and that doesn’t include transportation, accommodation and some other expenses. She said that if it is to be added up, it would amount to approximately $4.3Million per year. How many persons can afford that?” the minister asked.

According to Minister Lawrence, the establishment of the Dialysis Centre is the latest of a number of new

facilities and a series of developments that the Ministry has unfolded in Berbice and across Guyana during the last year. Many of the services never existed in these areas before. “This is the first of its kind for the region and is a service of inestimable value…I am thrilled to say without reservation that the Ministry of Public Health has achieved an important milestone for residents in this region.”

She noted that the landmark achievements are all part of the Government’s promise to make health service easily accessible to all Guyanese.

Among the patients already benefitting from the centre are Sewekarran Nanhu of Edinburgh, East Bank Berbice and Wayne Watson of No 28 Village in Region Five. Both agreed that in addition to seeing an improvement in their health, they have been able to save much-needed funds, since travel time has been vastly reduced.

Dr. Budhendra Doobay in his remarks commended the health minister for ensuring this crucial facility was established in the region. “Since meeting Minister Lawrence, her only concern is ensuring that people get access to all the services they need,” Dr. Doobay noted.