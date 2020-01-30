Captured ‘house jumpers’ land in hospital with head injuries

Latest update January 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
Two burglars came face-to-face with karma Tuesday night after robbing an elderly woman of her belongings. Mere moments after, the thieves were captured by the woman’s grandchildren, who beat them, and retrieved the stolen articles.
Police have identified the suspects as 19-year-old Keron Smith of Lot 136 James Street, Albouystown and Samuel Shaw of Lot 15 Victoria Street, Albouystown.
Due to the beating they would have received, both suspects are now under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Kaieteur News understands that last Tuesday around 23:30hrs, the suspects ventured into the home of 72-year-old Inez Thomas at Lot 23 West Front Road, Georgetown, unaware that the woman’s grandsons were at home at the said time.
The thieves reportedly gained accessed into the home through a window that was left ajar.
In an interview, Ms Thomas stated that “I was asleep in my room but was awakened suddenly when I heard something fall down on the floor. When I open my eyes I saw the two of them in my room going through my stuff, but I was not scared. When I saw them I started to scream, and they were pretty young, so after I started screaming, like they did not know what to do.”
According to Ms. Thomas, after raising an alarm, her grandsons who were in the other room came to see what was wrong, and it was then that they came face-to-face with the thieves who were too shocked to move. After the suspects were roughed up, the police were called to the scene and the suspects were transferred to the city hospital to seek medical attention.
Due to the beating, both men sustained wounds to their bodies and are being treated at the city hospital. The matter is being investigated.
