Berbice man missing since Saturday found dead

Latest update January 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
A 29-year-old man of Ogelton Dam, Mount Sinai, New Amsterdam was found dead in the Republic Canal on Monday, two days after he had gone missing.
Dead is Cleon Outar, a Labourer, who went out with his wife and friends Saturday on a drinking spree and later disappeared.
Kaieteur News was informed by the police that Outar’s body was fished out of the canal a short distance away from the Region Six Democratic Council. His wife Shamdai Savichar told police that herself and Outar left home Saturday night to have a few drinks at a popular drinking spot in New Amsterdam. He, along with his friends and wife, bar-hopped for part of the night, and subsequently Savichar was left at another drinking spot in Charles Place, New Amsterdam. Outar and his friends then ventured to another bar. His wife noted that she did not see her husband since then.
She told police that she subsequently left for home but while calls to his phone over the weekend went unanswered, it was on Monday afternoon that she was informed that a body had been found in the canal.
A visit to the police station had her directed to the Arokium Funeral Home where she positively identified his body.
Investigators are probing the matter.
