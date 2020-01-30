Bangladesh Nationals jailed for illegal entry

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday sentenced three Bangladesh nationals to spend the next three months in jail after they admitted to entering Guyana illegally.

The defendants, Jackel Chowdhurg, 19, Siddik Ahmed, 27 and Shakhawat Khan, 20 all appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The men pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on January 25, 2020, at Springlands, East Berbice, Corentyne, they entered Guyana by sea and disembarked without the consent of an Immigration Officer.

The court was able to communicate with the defendants through the use of an interpreter.

According to the facts of the charge, the defendants arrived at Springlands, from Suriname, and were destined for Brazil. Police acting on information, apprehended the defendants at Bamia, Linden.

The defendants were asked by the police to produce their travel documents and it was discovered that they had entered Guyana illegally and did not present themselves to an immigration officer upon entering the country.

The three men were arrested, taken into custody, and later charged for illegal entry.

After listening to the facts of the charge that were presented to the court by Police Prosecutor Matthews, Chief Magistrate McLennan sentenced the defendants to three months’ imprisonment and ordered that upon serving the time, they are to be deported to the nearest port of exit.