Latest update January 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bangladesh Nationals jailed for illegal entry

Jan 30, 2020 News 0

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday sentenced three Bangladesh nationals to spend the next three months in jail after they admitted to entering Guyana illegally.
The defendants, Jackel Chowdhurg, 19, Siddik Ahmed, 27 and Shakhawat Khan, 20 all appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The men pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on January 25, 2020, at Springlands, East Berbice, Corentyne, they entered Guyana by sea and disembarked without the consent of an Immigration Officer.
The court was able to communicate with the defendants through the use of an interpreter.
According to the facts of the charge, the defendants arrived at Springlands, from Suriname, and were destined for Brazil. Police acting on information, apprehended the defendants at Bamia, Linden.
The defendants were asked by the police to produce their travel documents and it was discovered that they had entered Guyana illegally and did not present themselves to an immigration officer upon entering the country.
The three men were arrested, taken into custody, and later charged for illegal entry.
After listening to the facts of the charge that were presented to the court by Police Prosecutor Matthews, Chief Magistrate McLennan sentenced the defendants to three months’ imprisonment and ordered that upon serving the time, they are to be deported to the nearest port of exit.

More in this category

Sports

GCB makes invaluable contribution to Linden

GCB makes invaluable contribution to Linden

Jan 30, 2020

The cricket development department of the Guyana Cricket Board, in pursuit of immediately answering the dire call for development of Cricket in Upper Demerara, has donated a large quantity of playing...
Read More
Ogle CC register seven-wicket win over Enmore A to take Neville Ramotar T20 title

Ogle CC register seven-wicket win over Enmore A...

Jan 30, 2020

NACAC officials visit Guyana ahead of 2021’s 50th CARIFTA Games

NACAC officials visit Guyana ahead of 2021’s...

Jan 30, 2020

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Championship continues tonight

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal...

Jan 30, 2020

Letter to the Sports Editor On this rare occasion, the GFF deserves a round of applause

Letter to the Sports Editor On this rare...

Jan 30, 2020

Go for Glory cycle ride pedals off today

Go for Glory cycle ride pedals off today

Jan 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]ahoo.com

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019