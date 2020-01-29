Two others charged for Essequibo newspaper vendor’s murder

Police have charged two other youths for the murder of Queenstown, Essequibo newspaper vendor, Shawn Mannilall.

Norlando Brown, 27, of Bush Lot, Essequibo, and John Li, 17, of La Belle Alliance, Essequibo, were remanded yesterday, following their appearance before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrate Court.

They are scheduled to return to court on February 25.

Brown and Li were among four youths who were detained for the January 10, 2020 slaying. They were released, but re-arrested about a week ago.

They join Carl Carter, Delhoya McKenzie and Carlton Carter, who are at present on remand for allegedly murdering Mannilall during the course of a robbery.

It is alleged that Mannilall, 48, and other family members were about to enter their Parcel 61 Queenstown, Essequibo Coast home when two men who were wearing helmets confronted them.

The intruders were reportedly wearing helmets while brandishing a handgun and a cutlass.

It is alleged that the men demanded some $125,000 from Mannilall. When he resisted, one of the bandits shot him in the chest, shoulder and abdomen.

The gang reportedly fled empty-handed.

Mannilall was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.