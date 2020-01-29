Latest update January 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police dog sniffs out fake assault rifle used in robbery spree – Three suspects held

Jan 29, 2020 News 0

A police dog yesterday sniffed out a fake assault rifle that detectives believe three men used in a spate of brazen robberies on the West Bank and West Coast Demerara.

The fake assault rifle

CCTV footage of the Vreed-en-Hoop robbery

Police sources said that investigators yesterday located the ‘firearm’, buried in a La Grange, West Bank Demerara yard.
Police have detained two suspects who reside at the property, along with a third man who resides at Crane, West Coast Demerara.
Police sources said that video footage gleaned from the areas where the robberies occurred, as well as eyewitnesses, led investigators to the suspects.
Footage gleaned from security cameras at the scenes of the robberies showed the bandits brandishing what appeared to be an assault rifle.
Police have linked the trio to a robbery at the Papi Restaurant and Bar located at Lot 81 New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara on January 15, 2020.
Kaieteur News had reported that four masked men, including two with hand guns, one with a ‘long gun’ and another with a knife carted off over $1.8M in cash, gold jewellery and electronics during the attack.
It is alleged the gang placed their victims face down on the floor.
The lone female, Alistra Francipio of Lot 7 Bella Dam, West Bank Demerara who was sitting on a chair, was punched and kicked.
The proprietor was also assaulted.
The robbers reportedly escaped in a silver grey vehicle.
Police said that the same gang has been implicated in a robbery at Parika, Essequibo, on January 3, and another robbery at a Vriesland, West Bank Demerara location on January 19, last.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

RHTYSC, MS, Farfan and Mendes Ltd Renews Cricket sponsorship for 24th year

RHTYSC, MS, Farfan and Mendes Ltd Renews Cricket sponsorship for 24th...

Jan 29, 2020

Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS, Hilbert Foster on Friday last described long term sponsor Farfan and Mendes Ltd as one of the main foundations of his club’s success...
Read More
Mahdia B overcome Mahdia A by nine wickets in Tapeball final

Mahdia B overcome Mahdia A by nine wickets in...

Jan 29, 2020

In honour of Coach Huburn Evans Floodlights U-15 tackle DCC in 30-overs game Friday

In honour of Coach Huburn Evans Floodlights U-15...

Jan 29, 2020

Henry XI overcome Atkinson XI in U17 cricket fixture

Henry XI overcome Atkinson XI in U17 cricket...

Jan 29, 2020

GT U-15 trial 50-over match Gabriel, Deonarain impress at Bourda

GT U-15 trial 50-over match Gabriel, Deonarain...

Jan 29, 2020

P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Ltd. set to open GSSF’s shooting calendar for 2020

P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Ltd....

Jan 29, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The secrecy continues

    It took almost 18 months for the Production-Sharing Agreement, between Exxon Mobil and the Government of Guyana, to be... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019