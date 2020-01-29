Police dog sniffs out fake assault rifle used in robbery spree – Three suspects held

A police dog yesterday sniffed out a fake assault rifle that detectives believe three men used in a spate of brazen robberies on the West Bank and West Coast Demerara.

Police sources said that investigators yesterday located the ‘firearm’, buried in a La Grange, West Bank Demerara yard.

Police have detained two suspects who reside at the property, along with a third man who resides at Crane, West Coast Demerara.

Police sources said that video footage gleaned from the areas where the robberies occurred, as well as eyewitnesses, led investigators to the suspects.

Footage gleaned from security cameras at the scenes of the robberies showed the bandits brandishing what appeared to be an assault rifle.

Police have linked the trio to a robbery at the Papi Restaurant and Bar located at Lot 81 New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara on January 15, 2020.

Kaieteur News had reported that four masked men, including two with hand guns, one with a ‘long gun’ and another with a knife carted off over $1.8M in cash, gold jewellery and electronics during the attack.

It is alleged the gang placed their victims face down on the floor.

The lone female, Alistra Francipio of Lot 7 Bella Dam, West Bank Demerara who was sitting on a chair, was punched and kicked.

The proprietor was also assaulted.

The robbers reportedly escaped in a silver grey vehicle.

Police said that the same gang has been implicated in a robbery at Parika, Essequibo, on January 3, and another robbery at a Vriesland, West Bank Demerara location on January 19, last.