People done got video destroying Jamaica

One big earthquake strike in de ocean off Jamaica. Dat was de news. Of course once de earth quake strike near Jamaica, it had to strike near Cuba. Haiti woulda feel de shake and panic because a big earthquake did mek a mess of Haiti couple years ago.

Of course, these days since anybody miss is de phone does come out to record all dat happening. Dem boys seh if a man drowning before people jump in and save him, dem gon stand up wid dem phone and video de drowning.

Even when something not happening, people does get de video. When dem hear bout de earthquake and Jamaica, somebody send a video to some people in Guyana. A man call de Waterfalls paper in a panic to ask if de paper get de news.

Dem boys tell him dat dem had plenty news. Then he ask about de earthquake and de tsunami. De man seh he got a video showing how de tsunami lick up Jamaica and how de Waterfalls paper must get de news.

Dat is how dis social media thing does wuk. People does mek up things and send de video. People does believe. And when dem boys tell dem is fake, dem would want to kill dem boys because dem seh how dem seeing it and is no fake.

Is just like wrestling. Big men use to get into fight because somebody tell dem how wrestling was fake. People picking up one anodda and throwing dem down pon de ground. Dem does beat one anodda wid a chair. Dem does cuff and kick one anodda and not a soul getting any bruise. Dem don’t even bleed. But people don’t see dem things.

Well dat is wha happen wid de video on Jamaica. Dem boys wonder if dem ain’t got a video showing how de whole of Jamaica destroy.

Talk half and watch out fuh more fake videos.