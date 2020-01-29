Murder accused has up to today to retain desired lawyer

Although the State provides lawyers for a murder accused who cannot afford to hire legal representatives, 51-year-old Gavin Graham, who is accused of killing his ex-lover, has refused the services of several such lawyers. The lawyers have even visited him at the prisons. He is still not convinced that he will be given proper representation.

In April 2019, Graham had requested of Justice Navendra Singh a three-month long adjournment so that his family could accumulate money for him to retain a lawyer of his choice. This was after he refused to be represented by not one, but three lawyers provided by the state.

Earlier this month, at the opening of the Demerara Criminal Assizes, Graham was arraigned before Justice Kissoon. However, his trial could not start as he has continuously refused the services of state assigned lawyers, even though it is apparent he cannot afford to hire a lawyer.

Justice Kissoon granted him 14 days to find his own lawyer. Yesterday, Graham showed up at court without a lawyer. There was a state-assigned lawyer available to him; but he refused to have that lawyer defend him.

In the circumstances, Justice Kissoon told the murder accused that he has until today to find his own lawyer. Graham is accused of the January 3, 2015 murders of his ex-lover, Tabola Abrams, 39, and her 68-year-old stepfather Clifford Sampson who died because of injuries they received in a fire, which destroyed a house at Lot 636 ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

According to reports, Graham set fire to the two-storey house, which was at the time occupied by Abrams, her paramour and stepfather and about 10 other individuals including children, after the woman ended their relationship.