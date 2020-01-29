Mahdia B overcome Mahdia A by nine wickets in Tapeball final

Mahdia B defeated Mahdia A by nine wickets in the final of the Movement family sponsored T/10 tapeball competition which was contested recently in Mahdia.

Batting first, Madhia A managed 47 all out with Ryan Adams and Raydon Austin scoring 20 and 15 respectively; Mark Jeffers took two wickets. Mahdia B responded with 48-1. Andrew Gibson struck 25 as Rajkumar Singh took 1-20.

Mahdia B won the opening encounter of the three-game competition. Mahdia A took first strike and scored 91. Omesh Danram made 31, while Ricardo Poloram bagged five wickets. Mahdia B replied with 92; Andrew Gibson led with 43.

Mahdia A rebounded to win the second encounter. Led by a fine 76 from Beepaul Bandoo, Mahdia A posted 162, taking first strike. Mahdia B managed 134 in response. Paul Tyrell made 52 while Gibson scored 23 as Bandoo returned to take two wickets.

Gibson was given the best batsman prize while Mark Jeffers pocketed the best bowler and best all-rounder accolades and Malcolm Hubbard collected the trophy for taking the best catch.

The Movements family presented a pair of boots to Osafa Simpson of Mahdia, who has been selected to National U20 football team, at the presentation ceremony.