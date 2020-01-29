In honour of Coach Huburn Evans Floodlights U-15 tackle DCC in 30-overs game Friday

Losing finalist in the recently concluded Youth US Open Cricket Tournament played in Florida and organised by Cricket Council USA, Floodlights Under-15, will take on Demerara Cricket Club Under-15 team in a feature 30 overs game from 4:30pm on Friday at the DCC ground. The match will be contested under lights is in honour of Huburn Evans, the coach of the Floodlights Under-15 team that toured Florida.

Evans, a former national senior cricketer and former national youth coach is currently visiting and the GFSCA sees it fitting to recognise his work with the kids on tour. He had as support, former West Indies captain, the prolific Ramnaresh Sarwan, as the manager. The Floodlights Under-15 is the first team from Guyana that ever participated in that tournament.

Friday evening contest promises to be a cracker with two evenly balanced teams. The Floodlights Under-15 will be led by all rounder Alvin Mohabir and will include the classy West Indies Under-15 player Mavendra Dindial, national under-15 allrounder Zachary Jodah, the consistent Dave Mohabir and new find Joash Persaud. National under-15 player Jonathan VanLange, Demerara under-15 allrounder Romeo Deonarain and Premkumar Permaul will turn up for their team, DCC. The DCC line up also includes national under-15 player Jaden Campbell, Shaquan Walters, Wavel Allen and Nick Raghunauth.

Teams:

Floodlights Under-15:

Alvin Mohabir (captain), Mavendra Dindial, Zachary Jodah, Nicholas Shiopersaud, Arun Gainda, Gabriel Rookhum, Nityanand Mathura, Dave Mohabir, Joash Persaud, Ravindra Singh and John Persaud. Notable absentee is Stephon Sankar who is out with injury.

DCC:

Shaquan Walters (captain), Romeo Deonarain, Jonathan VanLange, Jaden Camphbell, Nick Ragunauth, Wavil Allen, Mahiem Khan, Jeremiah Hohenkirk, Jayden Dowlin, Premkumar Permaul, Shilo Adams, Jashua Walcott, Kareem Caesar and Mark Seecharran.

Players are asked to report to the ground no later than 4:00pm. This match is sponsored by Ramchand Auto Spares, Trophy Stall, Ariel Enterprise, Tropical Spring Waters, Mike’s Pharmacy, Survival Group Of Companies & 4R.