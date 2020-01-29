Latest update January 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

GPHC refers 20 patients to community health centre

Jan 29, 2020 News 0

Twenty persons trying to access health care at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) were referred to their respective community health centre by hospital officials.

Picture of the city hospital

This is according to a top official at the city hospital.
This was done with the aim of lessening the congestion at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the city hospital.
According to the official, the persons that were referred to their community health centres had common illnesses that do not require emergency attention.
“Persons are coming to the emergency when they have colds, flu, headaches and stomach aches. Someone having a headache does not have to go GPHC to get treatment; that person can go to the health centre in their community or the surrounding community to get help.”
According to the official, the functions and capability of the community health centres are widely overlooked by persons who continue to travel several miles to reach the city hospital.
According to sources, the community health centres are capable of diagnosing and treating common illness and other minor issues.
“The Accident and Emergency department is already a very busy place by itself. There are people going there who are really sick.
“And then you have those who go there because one of their fingers gets a cut. And we find that the persons that have the minor injuries are the one that would behave in a disorderly manner when they have to wait their turn,” the official explained.
Of the 20 persons who were referred to their respective community health centre, some were sent to the Festival City Health Centre located in South Ruimveldt while some were referred to the Albouystown Health Centre.
Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence and a team of Ministry Officials on Monday visited the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in what is to be a quarterly exercise to check on its services and those at other health facilities.
The initiative stemmed from a meeting between the Ministry and staff of several departments within the GPHC, where concerns were raised with the hope of having the Ministry intervene.
Visits were made to the Infectious Diseases and Vector Control Departments, Medical Outpatient Department, Accident and Emergency Unit and also checked on the expansion work underway at the Maternity Unit.

 

