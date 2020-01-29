“Electrical fire” destroys club at Giftland Mall

Around 13:15 hrs yesterday, a fire erupted and gutted the District Ultra Lounge Club on the Strip at Giftland Mall.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle who was also at the scene conducting and spearheading the necessary investigations concluded that the fire is of electrical origin.

He said that based on the evidences found, the fire was caused by a malfunctioning air conditioning unit.

One of the employees, Joseph (only name given), was going about his work routine at the bar located opposite the club when he noticed a flame inside.

He immediately rushed to open the heavily tinted glass door of the club and was greeted by the blaze and thick smoke.

Realising that the fire was beyond his control, he rushed out of the building alerting his colleagues of the fire.

The smoke quickly made its way out of the club filling the entire “Strip” and part of the commercial shopping area, sending off the fire alarms.

Staff and customers panicked as they were forced to evacuate the building quickly.

Marketing Supervisor of Giftland Group of Companies, Lorenzo Persaud, said that the Guyana Fire Service was contacted immediately.

But by the time the tenders arrived, members of Supreme Ventures and the Giftland Team had taken proactive action and were able extinguish the blaze within minutes and keep the situation under control.

However, the Fire Department was very instrumental in making sure that all the trapped smoke was extracted from the ceiling of the Strip.

Persaud explained that because of the swift action taken, business at the Mall was restored to normalcy two hours later.

The Marketing Supervisor added that the section of the Strip that housed District Ultra Lounge was rented by Giftland Group of Companies to Sean Major, the proprietor of the club.

In an invited comment, Major said that he is in shock after what has transpired.

He was at home when he received a call notifying him that this club was on fire.

Major immediately contacted his partners in business and rushed to the scene to assess the situation.

The businessman estimates his losses to be in excess of $45 million. He is unsure of his next move.

He told Kaieteur News that “if all goes well” and a positive decision is taken by himself and business partners, then the District Ultra Lounge will be up and running within 2 months.