50 students tested for hearing defects

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in collaboration with the Lions Club of D’Urban Park successfully screened several students from the Tucville Primary School for hearing defects.

The screening process was done yesterday morning at the city hospital. A total of 50 students between the age of six and nine completed the screening.

President of the Lions Club of D’Urban Park, Simone Beckles, stated that the initiative is the first of its kind. The main focus is on children that have been experiencing difficulties in the school.

“The Lions Club of D’Urban Park has decided that one of its projects for the year will be servicing the students of Tucville Primary by providing ear screening for the students in grades two and three.

What we have found is that hearing and speech development is a critical part of learning. Sometimes parents may not know that their children may have a hearing defect that can hinder their learning at school” Ms. Beckles explained.

According to Beckles, the students will be tested for wax build up; possible cleaning and if hearing aid is required also. If the screening shows that some of the students need hearing aid it will be provided to them by the organization.

“The main cause of this imitative is to bring about awareness about the issue of children having ear defects. As parents, we need to observe our children. Taking them for regular check up is the way forward.

“Sometimes when you visit some schools, teachers will tell you that your child is not learning but it could just be that the child has a hearing defect,” she stated.