Wrong diagnosis cost teen’s parents $800,000 and trip to Miami

The parents of a teenager are now complaining about the treatment meted out by a private hospital here. The teen was treated for pneumonia, kept five days in a private room, but doctors in Florida later determined that it was a minor infection. At the end of it, the family was left with a bill of over $800,000.

The parents claimed they were left shocked at the amount of medication which was used to treat their daughter for the wrongly diagnosed pneumonia.

The story is one of the many being told by patients and families who are coming out and complaining about what is now emerging to be a scheme by at least two private hospitals, to scam unsuspecting persons.

It is being claimed that persons are not only being forced to take unnecessary tests, but compelled also to undergo surgical procedures that were not needed in the first place.

In the case of the teen, her parents said a few months ago, she complained of a cough. She was taken to one city hospital where the doctors could not find anything wrong. Still worried, she was taken to another private hospital. The doctor suspected pneumonia and ordered tests.

The daughter was made to undergo several tests, including x-rays. CT scan and blood work.

For five days, the mother said, the daughter was kept in a private room. She was given medication, with the mother sleeping there with her.

After five days, and seeing no signs, the family decided the take the teen to Miami.

There, the doctors examined the test results from that second private hospital in Guyana.

The doctors could not find indications of pneumonia.

They prescribed nasal drips and some medication and within two days, the teen was better.

“I was very concerned that they were packing my daughter with medication that maybe was not needed for something that she was not even suffering from. That is frightening.”

One businessman over the weekend also came forward and told of being charged over $1.3M for what the same hospital in question had charged a woman, 64, who was feeling pains.

She was kept over a week and charged for rooms, doctors’ visits, medications and other things.

The doctors’ fees alone were over $300,000.

If you know someone who has suffered or believed that they have been scammed by a private hospital in Guyana, please contact us on 225-8491 or email [email protected]