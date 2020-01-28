Turbo Knockout football Heartbreak for GFC again as Conquerors clinch championship

Fruta Conquerors under-20 didn’t disappoint and were undeterred by the threat of rainfall on Sunday night as the pre-tournament favourites kept their cool to ease past challengers Georgetown Football Club (GFC) to win the third Turbo Energy Drink knockout tournament 3-1 at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground.

GFC, who lost in the final of the last Turbo knockout tournament to Northern Rangers in 2018, were extra disappointed to have fallen short again.

The contest had shaped up to be quite an anticipated showdown with representatives and fans from both teams being outspoken on social and print media, the game eventually was a one-sided affair.

Skipper Nicholas McArthur led from the front and continued his purple patch to open the scoring in the game with a successful strike in the 16th minute.

Ten minutes later, Joshua Braithwaite received a red card to put his side, GFC, in further woes but miraculously, the score remained unchanged until the break.

GFC were still in the match heading into the second period of play but Jermaine Garett doubled Conquerors lead after finding the back of the net, three minutes into the half, before Bailey sealed the win for the Tucville based club five minutes from stoppage time.

GFC’s Kelsey Benjamin scored a consolation in stoppage time, an expertly-taken penalty kick.

Conquerors received $400,000 and the championship trophy, while GFC pocketed $200,000 for their efforts.

Earlier in the third place playoff, Northern Rangers needled Pouderoyen thanks to a first half strike from Damian Williams in the 34th minute. Rangers, who won the last tournament, walked away with $100,000 for their third place finish, while why Pouderoyen received $50,000 for finishing fourth.

The Turbo Knockout football tournament was sponsored by Guyana Beverage Inc. and coordinated by Petra Organisation. (Calvin Chapman)