Troy Resources restarts operations

Latest update January 28th, 2020 12:59 AM
Troy Resources Guyana Inc. yesterday announced that as planned, following a successful fund-raising required to restart, operations at the Karouni Gold Mine were resumed during the second week of January.
“The company complied with all the requirements and received the requisite approvals for the resumption of activities from the various government agencies enabling it to restart operations,” the statement explained.
The restart, which is being done in phases, began progressively, initially with the employment of personnel involved in mining activities and later ongoing with personnel involved in processing activities.
“Processing restarted a few days ago and work is moving apace to have the processing plant operate on a full time (24 hour) basis. All operations, including people and processes involved in the restart, are expected to be regularized and normalized by mid-February.”
Troy thanked all of its employees, shareholders, suppliers and other stakeholders “for their patience and support during one of the most challenging periods in the company’s history”.
The company closed operations in its Cuyuni, Region 7 area, last year, after a deadly pit cave-in.
Scores of workers were sent home.
Troy, owned by Australians, is one of the two large-scale gold mining operations in Guyana.
Jan 28, 20202020 Women’s Olympic Qualifiers included Miami – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) and major US network FOX Sports have penned an exclusive...
Jan 28, 2020
Jan 28, 2020
Jan 28, 2020
Jan 28, 2020
Jan 28, 2020
The Stabroek News ran two editorials condemning Volda Lawrence’s advocacy at the Kitty Market Square campaign meeting... more
Think about a situation in which you are employed as a labourer. The boss man promises that he will pay you $5000 per day.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The meeting between U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and the Foreign Ministers of seven Caribbean... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]